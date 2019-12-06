YEREVAN – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Japanese scientist, Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, author of the Origami World Theory, author of the concept of virtual reality Takeo Kanade, who has won the State Prize of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution to Information Technologies.

The Prime Minister noted that the decision to award Mr. Kanade with the State Prize of the Republic of Armenia for valuable investment in the field of information technologies reflects the Government’s appreciation of his achievements. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that Mr. Kanade’s long experience in the sphere of science and high technologies could set an example for those young Armenians taking their first steps in the IT sector.

“Mr. Kanade’s revolutionary innovations came as a breakthrough in global science and technology to open up new horizons for scientists and for mankind, as whole. It is not surprising that Dr. Kanade has been awarded and, I am sure, he will be awarded many other prestigious awards”. PM Pashinyan stated.

Takeo Kanade thanked the Prime Minister, noting that it is a great honor for him to receive the State Prize of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution to Information Technology. Mr. Kanade stressed that Armenia is a good platform for high-tech activity and went on to highlight the role played by the National Polytechnic University of Armenia in training IT specialists. In Takeo Kanade’s words, there are many young people with great energy and potential in Armenia who can make a valuable contribution to progress in this field with their innovative ideas.

The meeting was followed by a stamp redemption ceremony, dedicated to the presentation of RA State Prize for Global Contribution to Information Technologies.