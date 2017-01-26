Spanish City of Sabadell Recognizes Armenian Genocide

The Spanish city of Sabadell in Catalonia, has officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Spain informs on its Facebook page.

The heads of all political forces represented in the Sabadell City Hall have signed a joint statement, describing the events of 1915 as “genocide and crime against humanity.

The statement reads: “Any crime against humanity must be condemned to prevent reoccurrence of similar developments at any part of the world, again representatives of any nation, race or religion. The municipal authorities of Sabadell officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

The document was authored by the Ciudadanos party at the request of the Armenian community of Sabadell. Party Speaker Adrian Ernandes welcomed the support of partner parties “as it allows Sabadell to join the ranks of the Spanish cities that have officially acknowledged and condemned the Armenian Genocide.”