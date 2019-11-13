FRESNO — Profs. Barlow Der Mugrdechian and student participants of the Summer Study Program will speak on the “Armenian Summer Study Program 2019: Reflections” at 7:30PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191. The presentation is part of the Fall Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program.

Professors Barlow Der Mugrdechian and Sergio La Porta led a group of fourteen Fresno State students on the Armenia Summer Study Program, May 29-June 14, 2019. While in Armenia students visited the major cultural and religious sites in Armenia, including visits to Holy Etchmiadzin and the Monastery of Tatev. They visited the Armenian Martyrs Monument and had a special tour of the Armenian Genocide Museum with Director Harutyun Marutyan. A visit to Mer Hooys-House of Hope, a home of disadvantaged girls was especially meaningful. There were many of these unforgettable experiences during the trip.

The group will share its reflections of some of the most memorable moments through videos and photographs. They will discuss the lasting impact of the Summer Study trip to Armenia.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available, using a parking code, available through the Armenian Studies Program, at Fresno State Lots P5 and P6, near the University Business Center, Fresno State.