YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met twice with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Yerevan late on Tuesday for talks which he said will give a boost to Russian-Armenian relations. The meetings followed summit of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) held in the Armenian capital earlier in the day.

Putin emphasized the “strategic character” of Russia’s close relationship with Armenia and praised “positive results” of the summit in his opening remarks at the first meeting with Pashinyan held in a Yerevan hotel. He pointed to the EEU’s trade agreements with other countries, notably Iran and Singapore.

“I would like to congratulate you as the President of the EAEU on the results of the summit in Yerevan. These are very positive results as regards the development of our ties with third countries. You have just said this. What is no less and probably even more important for us is that there was not a single setback. On the contrary, all agreements between EAEU members have been reached. You have done everything you could for this productive work. Therefore, I would like to congratulate you and thank you for this. Thank you,” Vladimir Putin said.

The Armenian premier described the meeting as “brilliant.” “Our strategic relations are undergoing dynamic development,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Mr. President, I am happy to welcome you to Armenia and to have this opportunity to discuss bilateral issues with you.

Naturally, our bilateral relations are very important for us. Russia is our strategic partner and we hope to make this strategic partnership increasingly stronger.

Thank you for your willingness and your attitude towards our relations. I am sure these relations will continue to grow stronger. At any rate, we are motivated to make this happen,” Nikol Pashinyan is quoted by the Armenian government’s press office as saying at the meeting.

The two leaders met again at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport before Putin flew back to Moscow at around midnight. In another Facebook post, Pashinyan said on Wednesday that their “detailed conversation” there “will give new impetus to Russian-Armenian relations.” He gave no details of the talks.

President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation.