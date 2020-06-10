Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia increased by 320 new cases to total 20,588.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 22, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 360, and the total number of recoveries stands at 9,131.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 10,980.

According to official data, 117 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 96,843 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“Anahit” Full Length Animation Film Available On-Line

YEREVAN (armradio) — “Anahit” animation film based on the homonymous fairy tale…

Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State to Hold 29th Annual Banquet

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program of California State University, Fresno, will…

Renowned Historian Hilmar Kaiser to Present AMAA Sponsored Lecture on the Humanitarian Resistance to the Genocide

BY FLORENCE AVAKIAN PARAMUS, NJ — Dr. Hilmar Kaiser, the eminent German…

Two Armenians Confirmed Dead in Russian Plane Crash

MOSCOW — A Russian passenger plane crashed near Moscow soon after take-off…