YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases to date in Armenia increased by 320 new cases to total 20,588.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of June 22, the total number of registered deaths due to COVID-19 is 360, and the total number of recoveries stands at 9,131.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 10,980.

According to official data, 117 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 96,843 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.