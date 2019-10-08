BURBANK, CA – The humanitarian efforts of Agape Circle of the Western Diocese will be further invigorated during its 6th annual luncheon at The Castaway Restaurant that will serve as an opportunity to raise funds for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and YWCA Glendale. A valued member of its community, Mrs. Marlene Yerevanian, will be honored for her dedication and contribution to Our Lady of Armenia, a non-profit that secures the development of orphaned, abandoned and needy children in the homeland.

Graciously hosted by Mrs. Sato Yessayan, in memory of her mother, Araxi Barooni, alongside co-chairs Peggy Kankababian and Armine Bedrossian as well as Alice Chakrian, Chair of Agape Circle, the keynote speaker of the event will be Dr. Thomas C. Lee, Director of the Vision Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Keck School of Medicine, who has been a longtime collaborator with Agape Circle. A thought-provoking panel discussion will follow titled, What Women Really Want to Talk About, featuring Nora Chitilian, MS, LMFT, Lisa Arslanian, PsyD, Aida Torosyan, IIN Certified Holistic Life Coach and Stella Baghdassarian, DDS, HHC, who will explore a variety of topics related to family and women.

In its brief yet productive history, Agape Circle has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for philanthropic endeavors benefiting Los Angeles and Armenia that include services ranging from healthcare to homelessness. In addition to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and YWCA Glendale, Agape Circle has also contributed to the Starkey Foundation, which has donated hearing aids to Armenia and to the Armenian Relief Society to aid needy families in California.

The Agape Circle’s 6th annual luncheon will take place at 10:30 am in the Starlight Room of The Castaway Restaurant, located at 1250 East Harvard Road in Burbank. Donation is $100 per guest. Please make checks payable to Western Diocese – Agape Circle.” Please RSVP to agape@wcdna.com or to Alice at 818-388-6734, Armine 818-822-8710 or Peggy 818-822-5088.