YEREVAN — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Jin, in Armenia on an official visit, paid their respects on Sunday at Yerevan’s Tzitzernakaberd Genocide Memorial Complex.

Lee Hsien Loong laid a wreath at the memorial and also flowers at the Eternal Flame on September 29th.

The Prime Minister then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, where he signed the guestbook:

“The Armenian people have shown great strength and fortitude since the tragic events of 1915. May you always enjoy peace, security and harmony”.

Accompanying the Singapore prime minister were Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan and RA Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.