LA CAÑADA — The Haigazian University Alumni Association and Board of Trustees, with special guest University President, Rev. Paul A. Haidostian, Ph.D., will recognize four members of the University’s Board of Trustees, who are retiring after lifelong years of devotion and dedication to the University: Hrair Steven Aharonian, M.D., Louis Kurkjian, Herair Mouradian, and Vahe Nalbandian, Ph.D.

This celebratory evening on November 3, 2019, Co-Chaired by Raffi Kendirjian and Katia Kermoyan, will be an evening to not only honor these retiring Board members, but to focus on the purpose of Haigazian University with its mission over the past 63 years. A 5:00 pm reception will be followed by dinner at the La Cañada-Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive, La Cañada, California 91011.

Haigazian’s role and academic programs always aim at promoting and enhancing the culture of “unity, openness, citizenship, mutual respect, integrity and morality.” Many alumni, around the world, have used their education and experiences at Haigazian to make an impact in the world around us. As Dr. Haidostsian says, Get Educated and Learn to Serve. He also declares—”one-third of our students are in service-type majors.”

The recent renovation of the Stephen Y. Philibosian Student Center and Cafeteria was completed through the generous contributions of the Turpanjian Family Educational Foundation, the Sirpuhie and John Conte Foundation, David and Christina Segel, and the Obegi-Gurenli Family. Mr. Stephen Y. Philibosian, under the auspices of the Armenian Missionary Association (AMAA) was one of the original benefactors to Haigazian University.

Many students, with great potential, are being given an opportunity to attend Haigazian through their Scholarship Program. Among them are many displaced students who find an opportunity to continue their war-induced-disrupted education in this prestigious university.

To attend a Haigazian Commencement Ceremony one is reminded, in a bold way, of the fulfilled dream 64 years ago to open a College (later University) named after the renown educator, Mr. Armenag Haigazian—a highly respected Yale Ph.D. graduate. This singular man and brilliant educator needlessly died in a prison in Kharpet, Turkey, in 1921. His legacy lives on!

For additional information for tickets and sponsorships, please call Katia Kermoyan at (818) 281-0352 or email @ hualumniusa@gmail.com