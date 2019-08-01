MOSCOW (Arka) — Russia is concerned over the growing tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, resulting in the death of an Armenian soldier; there are also wounded soldiers on both sides, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

On July 27 and 28, Azerbaijani troops fired at Armenian positions on the northeastern section of the state border with the assistance of snipers, as a result of which a soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces Armen Bulghadaryan was killed and two others were wounded. The Armenian Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of the cease-fire regime, but the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have not reacted to the incident so far.

“The growth of tension goes against the recent agreement on the observance of the cease-fire regime and the stated intentions of the sides to reach a settlement (of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict) by political means,” Zakharova said.

On April 2, 2016, Azerbaijan launched military assaults along the entire perimeter of its contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh. Four days later a cease-fire was reached.