LOS ANGELES – With 51 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 1,709 deaths and 35,329 positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County to date.

LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

The City of Los Angeles, is providing free COVID-19 testing to all Los Angeles City residents, whether or not you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Priority for the same or next day testing will still be given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing is also prioritized for certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public while working. All Los Angeles County residents can find out if they are eligible for a test and schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site. Visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ to see if you qualify for testing.

Health officials say for the first time today, more than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County were residents in institutional settings, including skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The following facilities with high numbers of Armenian residents have been affected: Alexandria Care Center, Montrose Healthcare Center, Glendale Post Acute Center, Ararat Convalescent Hospital, Ararat Assisted Living, Brier Oak on Sunset and Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center among others.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 802 positive COVID-19 cases, and 59 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (329 cases), East Hollywood (177 cases), Hollywood (228 cases), Little Armenia (165 cases), Montebello (235 cases), North Hollywood (530 cases), Northridge (235 cases), Pasadena (607 cases), Sunland (115 cases), and Tujunga (96 cases). For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

A new Health Officer Safer at Home Order allows for lower-risk businesses and select recreational facilities and beaches to reopen. All retailers that are not located in an indoor mall or shopping center are able to reopen for curbside, door-side, outside pickup, or delivery only. The public is not allowed to go inside. Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses may also reopen. Before retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses reopen, they are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers. Beaches can reopen for active recreation including running, walking, swimming and surfing. However, group sports and activities like picnicking and sunbathing are not permitted, and parking lots, bike paths, piers, and boardwalks, remain closed. Select recreational facilities including golf courses, tennis courts, shooting and archery ranges, equestrian centers and community gardens can also reopen. Everyone must continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when around people outside of your household. This Order continues to require that specific higher-risk businesses remain closed and prohibits public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit.

Currently, LA County is in stage two of the five-stage Roadmap to Recovery and until the final stage five is reached, Health Officer Orders and directives will continue to ensure that we slow spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit:

http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/.