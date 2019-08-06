Author
ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORA (Fiba.com) – Armenia held off Malta in an exciting Final to take the FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship, Division C title.

Malta led by a single point heading into the final quarter before Armenia opened the fourth with a 15-2 run on their way to a 79-73 victory to leave their opponents on the second step of the podium for the second year running.

Kayla Keshmeshian top scored with a game-high of 24 points with Patil Yaacoubian added 22 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists as the duo inspired their nation to a perfect tournament without defeat.

Malta had also been unbeaten leading into the Final, but – despite 19 points and 12 rebounds from Mikela Riolo – came up short once again.

Georgia denied the hosts a place on the podium after a convincing 72-45 victory to claim bronze. Nino Gadelia starred with a 22-point outing, while Keso Barbakadze collected 16 rebounds to go with 10 points to complete a double-double.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar secured fifth place on the final day as they defeated Monaco 53-30 behind 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 steals from Meriya Benitez.

Kayla Keshmeshian picked up the MVP award following Armenia’s title triumph.

The 2003-born guard led the tournament in points and assists to finish with impressive averages of 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Keshmeshian was joined in the All-Star Five by teammate Mary Markaryan, who put up 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in four appearances.

Earlier in the tournament Armenian beat Gibraltar 63-33, Georgia 74-55, Andora 71-61

