As we are sure many of you are aware, recently negative public statements have been made against the Western Diocese, its primate and clergy. While the Diocese has been advised by its legal counsel not to speak publicly about an ongoing legal dispute, rest assured these allegations are untrue.

The Diocese is working continuously with its attorneys and others to fully investigate these false allegations and identify those responsible for their dissemination. In the meantime, we respectfully request that the faithful not lose heart. Know that justice will be done, and St. John Armenian Apostolic Church of Hollywood will be rebuilt.

Thank you for your continued support. We request your prayers for all involved.

Diocesan Council Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Burbank, August 19, 2019