PASADENA, CA – On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Pasadena Police Chief, John Perez, visited the Social Democrat Hunchakian Pasadena “Paramaz” Chapter to appraise the organization of the current state of affairs within the community and discuss issues important to the local Armenian American community and Pasadena as a whole.

Some of the main topics discussed at the meeting were the increasing homelessness predicament facing Southern California, immigration and the increasing anxiety immigrants feel due to racial discrimination, family violence and ways to educate and circumvent such behavior within the community among other challenging issues.

Chief Perez reassured that the organization that the Pasadena Police Department is working hard to address these pressing issues within the community by implementing different community classes, police training methods, and actively engaging the community.

Additionally, Chief Perez stressed the importance of community involvement and responsiveness to the actions of the Police Department so that they may continue to preserve and protect the community efficiently.