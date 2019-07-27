In a round-table discussion with leading ethnic media outlets in Los Angeles, including MassisPost.com, presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) expressed his continued support for the reaffirmation of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and vowed to address it as such during the annual presidential address on April 24, unlike previous Presidents who have failed to uphold their promise.

Specifically, when asked as President “will you stand up to the Turkish government and officially use the word genocide at the annual Presidential Armenian Genocide commemoration message to the nation?” The Senator simply stated “Yes, I think the debate (on the Genocide) is now over.”

Senator Sanders is currently a co-sponsor of the Armenian Genocide Resolution S.Res.150, spearheaded by Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX).