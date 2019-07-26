GLENDALE — On Thursday, July 25, Armenian ambassador to Washington Varuzhan Nersesyan, accompanied by the Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, Dr. Armen Baybourtian, visited the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Glendale office, where he was met by the members of the Western US Executive Committee and the representatives of the Party affiliated organizations.

SDHP Western Region chairman Krikor Kodanian welcomed Ambassador Nersesyan’s first visit to the Armenian community in Los Angeles, wished him success in his mission and reaffirmed Hunchakian Party’s support for the Armenian state and it’s current government.

Ambassador Nersesyan presented the current state of the US-Armenia relations and the the steps being taken to strengthen those relations.

Ambassador Nersesyan answered many questions related to Armenia’s foreign policy, regional developments, the impact of American sanctions against Iran and the level of US assistance to Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue the cooperation to consolidate Armenia’s position within the United States and strengthening of bilateral relations.