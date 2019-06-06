Author
PONTEVEDRA — On the last day of the Greco-Roman competition of the Junior European Championship coming to an end in Spanish Pontevedra Armenian representatives won gold, silver and bronze.

Malkhas Amoyan (72 kg) was named a European junior champion, Hayk Melikyan (67 kg) became a silver medalist and Sahak Hovhannisyan (60 kg) won a bronze medal.

Malkhas Amoyan fought against Moldavian Mihai Petic and won 8:0 in 2 minutes 30 seconds.

On June 4 Malkhas Amoyan had entered the competition from the qualification round and had gained four victories. He had been stronger than Italian (9:0), Turk (6:1), Georgian (8:4) and Russian (5:4) opponents and had reached the final.

Hayk Melikyan competed with Georgian Georgi Shotadze in the final and lost 0:9.

On June 4 Melikyan had started the struggle from the 1/8 finals overcoming Serbia’s (8:0), Austria’s (14:5) and Russia’s (10:1) representatives and qualifying for the final.

Sahak Hovhannisyan (60 kg) had a confident victory 9:0 over Ukrainian Miroslav Sloviani in the fight for bronze.

Karen Khachatryan (82) who had lost earlier got the right to win for a bronze medal but on June 5 lost in the second repechage round and left the struggle.

Earlier on June 4 Hrachya Poghosyan (63 kg) had become a bronze medalist.

The Armenia Greco-Roman wrestling junior team had set for the European Championship with 9 wrestlers and ended its performances with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

