VAKIF, MUSA DAGH — The flame of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games was lit from candles of the Holy Mother of God Armenian Church in Vakif village at the foothills of Musa Dagh, a territory which was once the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia.

The torch was lit by Pan-Armenian Games co-founder, Armenian-American philanthropist Albert Boyajyan.

Pan-Armenian Games World Committee Vice President Roland Sharoyan said the ceremony symbolizes the unity of the Armenian nation, wherever they might be.

Armenia’s ruling My Step Alliance faction lawmaker Taguhi Tovmasyan was also in attendance of the ceremony.

The flame was then taken to the summit of Musa Dagh, and will find its way all the way to Artsakh, where the opening ceremony of the 7-th Pan-Armenian Games will take place in Stepanakert on August 6.

The delegation arrived in Turkey via the recently launched Yerevan-Van direct flight.