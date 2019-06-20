WASHINGTON, DC — On June 20, while on a working visit in Washington D.C., Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor.

At the beginning of the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan with the mediation and participation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the consistency of Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and the efforts being undertaken by the U.S. and other Co-Chair countries towards this end. In this context, the Foreign Minister of Armenia underscored the need of ceasefire consolidation and implementation of risk reduction measures.

The Advisor to U.S. President and Foreign Minister of Armenia touched upon the issues of regional peace and security agenda.

The interlocutors expressed readiness to expand and deepen the Armenia-U.S. bilateral cooperation agenda.

Earlier in the day, Bolton met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.At the meeting the sides had intensive and lengthy exchanges on various issues, including the current stage of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the ways of advancing the talks based on the substance.