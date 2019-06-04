GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum has announced the selection of design consultants who will be preparing the project for groundbreaking in 2020. The project design team will be led by Alajajian Marcoosi Architects and team members will include Robert P. Goodwin Consulting, IMEG Corp, Rhyton Engineering, Glumac, Courtland Studio LLC, and Applied Earth Sciences.

“We are proud to be working with a team of highly skilled, experienced, and reputable professionals who have pride and passion for the Armenian American Museum project,” stated architect Aram Alajajian of internationally acclaimed Alajajian Marcoosi Architects.

The Armenian American Museum is currently in the pre-construction phase of the project with plans to begin construction in 2020. The City of Glendale has dedicated a premier downtown location for the cultural and educational center with a $1-per-year ground lease agreement. During the pre-construction phase, the design team will be preparing detailed construction plans for submission to the City of Glendale.

Robert Goodwin of Robert P. Goodwin Consulting will be serving as the Construction Manager for the project. Goodwin brings years of construction management experience to the museum, most recently serving as the Construction Manager and Owner’s Representative for The Broad in Los Angeles.

IMEG Corp. will be serving as the Structural Engineer for the project. IMEG is one of the nation’s largest design consulting firms with nearly 1,200 team members across 40 offices providing forward-thinking infrastructure design and engineering. The Pasadena-based team will be led by Principle Edwin Najarian.

Rhyton Engineering will be serving as the Civil Engineer for the project. Rhyton is a reputable firm providing civil engineering and design services to architects and developers. The firm’s major partners and projects include the Staples Center, Kaiser Permanente, USC, and CSUN.

Glumac will be serving as the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineer (MEP) for the project. Glumac specializes in sustainable building technologies and creating systems that optimize energy efficiencies and minimize environmental impact.

Courtland Studio LLC will be serving as the Landscape Architect for the project. Paul Lewis and his team of landscape architects bring over 20 years of experience specializing in landscape design, landscape architecture, and site planning.

Applied Earth Sciences will be serving as the Geotechnical Engineer for the project. AES is a leading firm in the engineering geologic and environmental services industry. The Los Angeles-based team will be led by Founder/President Caro Minas and General Manager/Engineering Geologist Shant Minas.

The design team will also be working with a number of advisors including Perry Maljian of Wood Corp, a global leader in project delivery, engineering and technical services.

Alajajian Marcoosi Architects worked with the museum’s Construction Committee to interview, evaluate, and recommend consultants for each of the disciplines to the Board of Trustees. The Construction Committee consists of experienced industry professionals who are providing their expertise and guidance as the project heads for construction.

“We are excited to begin the next phase of the project and look forward to working with the design team to prepare the project for the historic groundbreaking,” stated Construction Committee Chairman Paul Karapetian.

The museum will be announcing additional design team members in the coming weeks.