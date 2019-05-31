YEREVAN (Hetq.am) — Open Society Foundations-Armenia condemned the recent promotion of false allegations against the foundation by a small group of people who seek to destabilize Armenia and sow division. These falsehoods—which accuse us of everything from controlling the government to seeking violent clashes—are evidently ludicrous. The people behind these fabrications are clearly seeking to distract our country, our government and our citizens from the important work that lies ahead of us.

Armenia stands at a pivotal moment of transformation from a closed society—with widespread violations of human rights and freedoms, inequality, and public mistrust—into a democratic and open society.

Since the beginning of the revolution we have supported a peaceful process centered on love and reconciliation. We call on all those committed to a new Armenia to work together. Open Society Foundations-Armenia stands with civil society organizations and all Armenians working to advance sustainable, systemic reforms for the benefit of all citizens. We denounce those who seek to divide our society through the politics of fear and violence.

The Open Society Foundations–Armenia opened its doors in 1997. Since then, the foundation has supported a broad range of civil society groups, including organizations undertaking work against domestic violence and torture, investigative journalism outlets, human rights defenders, and organizations monitoring elections and public spending. In the course of two decades the foundation supported innovative initiatives in education and public health, which among others include new specializations and course at major state universities, access to more than 6000 scientific periodicals for academia and universities, introduction and adaptation of palliative care. Today we employ 22 staff and support 69 civil society organizations and individual projects around the country working on everything from human rights and fundamental freedoms to strengthening democratic institutions and quality health and education systems.