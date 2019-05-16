GLENDALE – the Unified Young Armenians (“UYA”) welcomed the Honorable Consul General of the Republic of Armenia Dr. Armen Baibourtian in their Glendale office. The Executive Board members Aroutin Hartounian, Esq., Milena Mailyan, Esq. and Vilen Khachatryan, Esq. welcomed their guest, first congratulating Dr. Baibourtian on his recent appointment. The Executive Board then presented an overview of UYA’s endeavors, emphasizing the growing impact the organization has had in the community and its future plans. UYA’s Executive Board noted on the importance of collaboration between the Consulate and the UYA and stressed on their readiness to work together on future projects.

After meeting with the Executive Board members, Consul General and his staff then met with the members of UYA. The Consul General commended the service of the members of UYA in fulfillment of this important mission and wished them success in their future endeavors. Consul General also urged them to focus on drawing in our youth and encouraging them to become active participants in the life of our nation and communities.

Unified Young Armenians is a California-based independent youth movement, which has been in the forefronts of the fight for historic justice for nearly two decades. Since 2001, the Organization has been responsible for the largest annual protest march in the history of the Armenian Diaspora – March for Justice in Little Armenia.