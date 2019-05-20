GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum has unveiled the Square Foot Certificate, a limited edition commemorative certificate to honor the developing cultural and educational center’s donors and supporters. The Square Foot Builders program invites the community to sponsor one square foot of the Museum construction with a donation of $500.

The Square Foot Builders program was inspired by former Secretary of the Navy Paul Ignatius who was an early supporter of the Armenian American Museum and one of the project’s first $500 donors. An Armenian American and Glendale-native, Ignatius served as the Secretary of the Navy between 1967 and 1969 and Assistant Secretary of Defense during President Lyndon Johnson’s administration. In 2016, the U.S. Navy launched the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), one of its newest destroyer ships named in honor of the former Secretary.

Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian had the opportunity to visit Ignatius in his Washington, DC home and present the first Square Foot Certificate from the Armenian American Museum.

“It is a true honor to be presented with the Armenian American Museum’s first Square Foot Certificate,” stated former Secretary of Navy Paul Ignatius. “The vision for the Armenian American Museum has been a longtime dream of mine and I am so excited to see that the project is becoming a reality.”

The Square Foot Certificate was designed by Arpine Shakhbandaryan, a Glendale-based Armenian American artist. Her creation with the Museum’s signature velvet color was inspired by the style of traditional Armenian illustrated manuscripts and symbols of eternity representing the perseverance of the Armenian people.

“I was humbled to be entrusted with the role of designing the Square Foot Certificate for the Armenian American Museum,” stated artist Arpine Shakhbandaryan. “My vision for the commemorative certificate was to create a treasured keepsake that would celebrate Armenian arts, culture, and history.”

Supporters can donate and reserve Square Foot Certificates by visiting the Museum website at https://www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/SqFt or calling the Museum office at (818) 351-3554.

Square Foot Certificates can be presented in the donor’s name, dedicated in the memory of a loved one, or dedicated in honor of a family, child, business, organization, and more.

Square Foot Certificates are available for a limited time.