GYUMRI — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan traveled to Gyumri for a working visit on a new second-generation EP2D electric train, which will provide for regular railway communication between Yerevan and Gyumri. Prior to this, the Prime Minister inspected the activities of the railway station. In particular, the ticket sales system was presented to the Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan also visited Armenia’s Railway Museum.

Nikol Pashinyan familiarized himself with the new electric train’s characteristics and capabilities. The Premier welcomed the decision made by the South Caucasus Railways to build up its rolling stock. A relevant agreement had been reached in November 2018 at a meeting held between RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, RF Minister of Transport Yevgueny Dietrich and First Deputy Director General of Russian Railways Alexander Misharin.

The new train will be running weekly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the format of an express train without intermediate stops. This is the second modern unit to run on the most demanded intra-republican railway destination. Accompanied by the management of South Caucasus Railways, Nikol Pashinyan visited the car-repair and locomotive depot.

The EP2D electric train was procured by South-Caucasian Railways CJSC from Transmashholding Company. The duration of the railway trip from Yerevan to Gyumri is 2 hours and 10 minutes. The new trains will run four times a day: they will leave Yerevan at 09:40 and 17:15, and at 09:05 and 17:10 – in the opposite direction.

The EP2D electric train meets the most stringent safety standards. The two-car train version is the most convenient for passenger traffic in Armenia.