AMMAN — President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Jordan, visited the banks of the Jordan River on Friday where Jesus Christ was baptized

The President toured this Christian holy site and left a note in the guestbook. He noted that Jordan’s care for this holy place is the best evidence of solidarity and dialogue between civilizations.

President Armen Sarkissian also visited the Armenian St. Karapet Church on the bank of River Jordan and lit a candle.

President Sarkissian is in Jordan to participate in meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Middle East and North Africa which is taking place in the capital city of Amman between April 5 -7 to which President Armen Sarkissian is invited as a speaker.

The meeting of the WEF is organized through the assistance and under the high auspices of the King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah.

The meeting will be attended by over 1000 state, business, and civic leaders who will discuss the challenges facing the region. They will talk, in particular, about energy security, use of clean and renewable energy, cybersecurity, and a number of other issues.

President Sarkissian will make a statement in the framework of the New Energy for the Middle East discussions. The President of Armenia will meet also with the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, a famous economic Klaus Schwab. Armen Sarkissian is a long-time participant of the Forum and has been friends with Klaus Schwab for years meetings with the highest leadership of the country, business circles, and representatives of the local Armenian community.