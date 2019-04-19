Author
MONTEBELLO — Passing cars noticed that the wooden sign post of Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument on Pomona freeway installed by Caltrans was laying on the ground.

This manifestation of probable vandalism  comes on the eve of the 104th anniversary of The Genocide, when  Los Angeles area Armenians visit the Montebello Monument site and lay wreaths in memory of their ancestors who were the victims of Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government.

We will continue to provide further information for this developing story.

