FRESNO — The acclaimed Cadence Ensemble will perform in concert at 8:00PM on Friday, April 26 in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus. The concert, part of the World Music Series of the Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concert Series, is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State, the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation, the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Fresno chapter and the Orpheus Chamber Music Ensemble.

In 2004 five outstanding Armenian instrumentalists—Varazdat Khachumyan, Violin; Hakob Jaghatspanyan, Guitar; Meruzhan Yeganyan, Accordion; Sofi Mikayelyan, Piano; and Gurgen Amiryan, Contrabass—formed the Cadence Ensemble with the intention to promote the music of Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Following an enthusiastic response by the public and press, they continually expanded their repertoire and rapidly developed into what they are known for today: one of the world’s premier ensembles performing original works and arrangements by classical and contemporary European, Russian, Armenian, and American composers including world music and pop while maintaining an affinity for Piazzolla.

The ensemble has given acclaimed performances in numerous countries around the world in prestigious venues such as the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires and the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg.

General tickets for the Concert are available for $25 per person, for seniors $18 per person, and students $5 per person. Ticket reservations for the Concert may be made by calling 559-278-2337 or calling the Armenian Studies Program at 559-278-2669.

Tickets may also be purchased online at the following website: http://www.keyboardconcerts.com/special-events.aspx.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.