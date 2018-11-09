Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan Wins Gold at Weightlifting World Championships

ASHGABAS — Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan claimed gold at 2018 World Weightlifting Championships held in Ashgabad, Turkmenistan.

In the snatch exercise Martirosyan raised 190 kg at the first approach, 195 kg at the second approach and 197 kg at the third approach which would have been a world record but the referees did not count the approach.

Martirosyan raised 240 kg in the pull exercise and set the second record.

Martirosyan won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2016 European Weightlifting Championships. He competed for Armenia in the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the men’s 105 kg competition.