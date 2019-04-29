GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered $4.5 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh from January – April 2019.

The AAF itself collected the $4.1 million of medicines and other supplies donated by Americares ($3.7 million) and Direct Relief ($445,000).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were: Project Agape ($163,000); Howard Karagheusian Commemorative Corp. ($77,000); Armenian EyecareProject ($67,000); Dr. Albert Phillips ($12,300) and Dr. Stephen Kashian ($9,000).

The medicines and medical supplies donated during this period were sent to the Health Ministry of Armenia, Artsakh Health Ministry, AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center for Syrian Armenian Refugees in Yerevan, Arabkir United Children’s Foundation, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Fund for Armenian Relief, Institute of Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology Center, Metsn Nerses Charitable Organization, Muratsan Children’s Endocrinology Center, St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center and The Howard Karagheusian Commemorative Corp.

In the first four months of 2019 AAF shipped to Armenia and Artsakh $4.5 million of medicines, medical supplies and other relief products. In the past 30 years, including the shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $824 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,435 sea containers

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We would welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900; Email: sassoun@pacbell.net.