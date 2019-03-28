TOPEKA, KA — Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan accompanied with Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan and Defense Attache COL Arman Mkrtchyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to discuss cooperation development prospects between the state and Armenia.

Minister Tonoyan is visiting State of Kansas to celebrate over 15 years of Partnership Program with the Kansas National Guard. Initiated in 2003, the partnership between Armenia and Kansas has over the years grown, covering various areas of international civil-military cooperation, defense training and emergency management and preparedness, and facilitating strategic cooperation between Armneia and the State of Kansas.

Minister Tonoyan thanked Kelly for effective cooperation, after which they discussed ways to deepen it. The minister gave the governor historical documents, in which episodes of the United States’ humanitarian missions for the last 50 years are presented.

Governor Kelly, on her side, informed Tonoyan about the declaration of March 27 the day of cooperation between Kansas and Armenia and gave him the declaration.

Later during the day Minister Tonoyan and Ambassador Nersesyan met with a number of state officials to discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation between Armenia and Kansas in areas, such as agriculture, healthcare, trade and exports.

The Armenian defense minister is in the United States for the UN peacekeeping conference.