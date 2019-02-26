Up next
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Armenia’s economic activity index grew 6,1 % in January 2019 against the previous year’s same month, according to the national statistical committee.

Construction growth was 22,1%. Electric-energy production dropped 26,3%, while service volume (excluding trade) grew 15,6%.

Consumer price index increased 0,6%, while the industrial product price index dropped 2,6%.

Trade turnover grew 19,3%.

The industrial output volume is 0,4% lower against the 2018 January indicator.

The average monthly nominal wage grew 4,1% (172,198 AMD). The average monthly nominal wage in the public sector grew 6,5%, amounting 149,399 AMD. In the private sector, it grew 1,8%, totaling 184,646 AMD.

Foreign trade turnover volumes dropped 7,6% in the reporting period (15,8% drop in exports and 3,3% drop in imports).

