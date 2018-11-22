Rachel Nadjarian Named AIWA Executive Director

BOSTON– The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) has announced that Rachel Onanian Nadjarian has been named Executive Director of the non-profit organization, founded in 1991 and devoted to serving the needs of Armenian women throughout the world.

Nadjarian, who was elected to the AIWA Board in 2017, will assume the role in a full-time capacity, succeeding Jennifer Philips who served part-time as AIWA’s first Executive Director from 2016-2018.

“All of us at AIWA recognize how significant this time period is for our Diaspora and for Armenia,” stated AIWA President Ani Kharajian. “We see a tremendous opportunity for us to make a greater impact in our communities and we are confident Rachel has the exact leadership, entrepreneurial capability and know-how to make it happen.”

Nadjarian’s hiring comes at a crucial time for the organization, which is seeking to reach wider audiences around the world and better meet the needs of Armenian women in the 21st century. As both Armenia and the Diaspora continue to evolve and progress, AIWA is attuned to the crucial role it plays in strengthening attitudes and conversations around gender equality and the eradication of discrimination in Armenian communities.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead AIWA in regenerating itself. I am confident we are ready – across the globe – to work more collaboratively and cooperatively in trying to understand the challenges facing Armenian women and in working to arrive at potential solutions. AIWA is poised to build upon its vision of empowerment and connectivity, and I look forward to driving the organization to its next level of impact,” Nadjarian said.

Nadjarian assumes the position of Executive Director with over 25=years of experience in serving as a marketing and fundraising consultant for non-profits, and playing leadership roles in various non-profit-organizations. She holds an MBA from Boston University with Certification in Public and Non-Profit Management, and a BA in Economics and Sociology from Wellesley College. A native of Boston, Rachel currently resides in Washington, DC with her husband and three children.

Additional information regarding AIWA activities and projects to advance the interests of Armenian women (and all women) is available by contacting AIWA at 65 Main St., 3A, Watertown, MA; telephone 617-926-0171; email: info@aiwainternational.org.