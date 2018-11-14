Top Posts
Armenian
Armenian

Introducing the AGBU Western District Community Partner Program

November 14, 2018

PASADENA — It’s often said that when one Armenian rises higher, the whole community is uplifted. In today’s globally connected age, we must look no further than our own communities to help Armenians rise higher.

The western region of the United States is home to the largest Armenian population in America, well over 500,000 strong. That’s why the AGBU Western District is stepping up its commitment to the diverse communities within its footprint with the AGBU Community Partner Program.

It takes as little as $25 a month –less than a dollar a day –to transform Armenian lives right where we live, work and raise our families through AGBU Western District’s signature programs. With 15 standing committees, 20 sports teams, 280 scouts, thousands of Young Professionals, and near 600 volunteers from LA and the Valley to Northern California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas, AGBU Western District serves the diverse needs of America’s largest Armenian community. Hundreds of thousands of Armenian-Americans stand to benefit from the signature programs of the AGBU Western District, which aim to create opportunities for career development, connect valuable teenagers with trusted mentors, prepare youth to become community leaders of tomorrow, and instill productive, healthy lifestyles with youth sports and summer camp.

The impact of our donors’ generosity will be seen in the familiar faces and names we may encounter where we work, shop, worship and participate in public events. Whether it’s a young camper, impressionable teen, or struggling newcomer, monthly gifts will work every day to enhance the Armenian-American experience.

To become an AGBU Community Partner and ensure that hope and inspiration are delivered right on schedule, all through the year, visit www.agbucommunity.org/wd to become a monthly donor.

