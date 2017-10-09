AMAA Helps Care the Families of Martyred Soldiers

PARAMUS, NJ — On April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan unleashed a heinous assault on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border using a vast array of military destructive machinery. As always, our brave soldiers and volunteers, fiercely defended the front fending the enemy away, proving once again that the Armenian spirit is difficult to overcome and as a nation we are ready to protect our homeland, homes and children, women and the elderly. However, the price paid was quite high with more than 90 martyrs.

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) highly commanded the heroism of our soldiers and in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia embarked in the partial and in some cases the total renovation of the homes of the families of 19 martyred soldiers in the regions of Aragatsotn, Syunik, Gegharkunik, Tavush and Lori as well as in Yerevan. Roofs, doors, windows and toilets were replaced, tiling work was carried out, heating systems were installed and construction materials were provided for auxiliary structures, such as barns and hen-houses.

By caring for the families of the martyred soldiers, the AMAA revers the devotion and honors the sacrifice for a Homeland we have all dreamt about.

“Our outreach to the families of the Artsakh martyrs is the core of our Christian ministry and national duty” said Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director/CEO of AMAA. “The nation is ever indebted to those who sacrifice their lives to secure the freedom and independence of the Homeland.”