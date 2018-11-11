Top Posts
Home Armenia 11 Political Forces Nominate Candidates For Armenian Parliamentary Elections
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

11 Political Forces Nominate Candidates For Armenian Parliamentary Elections

November 14, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Eleven political parties and alliances have nominated candidates for snap general elections that will be held in Armenia on December 9, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Wednesday.

The CEC secretary, Armen Smbatian, made the announcement following the expiry of a legal deadline for the submission of applications from political forces seeking to run in the elections.

The pre-term elections are the consequence of this spring’s mass protests that brought down Armenia’s longtime leader Serzh Sarkisian and his government. They will be held under a complicated system of proportional representation. Armenians will vote for not only parties and blocs as a whole but also their individual candidates running in a dozen nationwide constituencies.

Under Armenian law, a political party needs to win at least 5 percent of the vote in order to be represented in the National Assembly. The vote threshold for blocs is set at 7 percent.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s My Step alliance is widely regarded as the election favorite. The vast majority of its 183 election candidates are members of the Pashinian-led Civil Contract party. The bloc’s electoral list also includes non-partisan civic activists and other public figures allied to the popular premier.

Civil Contract until recently made up the Yelk alliance together with two other parties, Republic and Bright Armenia. They decided to participate in the upcoming elections separately. Republic joined forces with another small pro-Western party last week.

Among other major election contenders are businessman Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK), the second largest force in the outgoing parliament, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) and former President Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

Sarkisian’s name is absent from the HHK’s electoral list topped by his longtime protégé, former Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian. Also noteworthy is a lack of wealthy businessmen among the former ruling party’s election candidates. They had strongly contributed to its past electoral successes.

The HHK hopes to win seats in the new parliament by positioning itself as the country’s sole genuine opposition force. Observers believe that it will likely struggle to clear the 5 percent vote threshold.

Two other parties led by former President Levon Ter-Petrosian and former Foreign Minister Raffi Hovannisian have decided not to join the parliamentary race despite strongly supporting the Pashinian-led “velvet revolution.” They both fared poorly in the last parliamentary elections held in April 2017.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

UCLA Students to Perform Scenes From “Daredevils of Sasun” on March 4

February 26, 2015

Chris Cornell’s ‘The Promise’ Nominated for Grammy Awards

November 29, 2017

Armenia Celebrates 22nd Anniversary of Independence with Offical Events and Street Protests

September 23, 2013

Russian-Armenian Investor to Explore for Oil in Armenia

December 4, 2017

Erdogan’s April 24th Message Failed Expression of Denialism

April 24, 2016

Scientific Publication Recounts Historical Data About 15th Century Armenian Village Kusapat in Artsakh

August 7, 2015

Top Russian Diplomat Discusses Karabakh In Yerevan

February 14, 2011

Karabakh to Hold Presidential Elections on Thursday

July 18, 2012

Rev. Berdj Djambazian Appointed Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

August 27, 2015

IT Industry in Armenia Panel Discussion

August 20, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.