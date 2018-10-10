Top Posts
United States Announces Assistance Increase for Armenia

October 10, 2018

YEREVAN — U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills, Jr., has announced an increase in U.S. assistance funding for Armenia. The United States recently provided more than $14 million in additional foreign assistance resources for initiatives in Armenia following the political transition, and in the coming year the U.S. government intends to provide more than $26 million in FY 2018 foreign assistance funds, an increase of approximately $20 million above what had been requested for Armenia, US Embassy in Armenia reports.

These funds will support priority programs in the political processes, anti-corruption, civil society, and independent media sectors. Funds will also advance the Administration’s foreign policy priorities to increase business and trade opportunities for American and Armenian companies including by supporting energy reforms as well as Armenia’s fast-growing information technology industry.

U.S. assistance to Armenia supports many areas of bilateral cooperation, including governance, transparency and accountability, political inclusion, legislative strengthening, and local governance reforms.

To support Armenia’s political transition, programs will help rebuild multiparty political systems and support free and fair elections. Assistance will also strengthen civil society and improve access to independent media. In the economic growth area, programs will seek to generate sustained and broad-based economic growth by supporting sectors that have high growth potential, enhancing workforce skills, and facilitating innovation. Assistance will also support energy market liberalization reforms and promote cross-border trade and integration.

