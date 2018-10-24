Top Posts
Home Armenian Armenian American Museum to Honor State Senators at Inaugural Gala
ArmenianArmenian GenocideCommunityNews

Armenian American Museum to Honor State Senators at Inaugural Gala

October 24, 2018

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will be honoring California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino and California State Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus Kevin de León at its Inaugural Gala on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Glendale Hilton. Senator Portantino and President pro Tem Emeritus Kevin de León will be recognized for their leadership in securing $3 million in funding for the Museum from the State of California in the 2017-2018 State budget.

In 2017, Senator Anthony J. Portantino initiated the $3 million funding request for the Armenian American Museum in the California State Senate with the support of Senate President pro Tem Emeritus Kevin de León. The 2017-2018 State budget was approved by the State Legislature and signed by Governor Brown with $3 million earmarked for the Museum. The major budget approval brought the State of California’s total commitment for the landmark project to $4 million.

“The Armenian American Museum Board of Trustees are pleased to announce Senator Anthony J. Portantino and President pro Tem Emeritus Kevin de León as esteemed honorees of the Inaugural Gala,” stated Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “We look forward to celebrating our State Senate officials for spearheading major funding for the historic community project.”

The Gala will be the signature event of the year for the Armenian American Museum. The inaugural event will bring together donors, supporters, public officials, and community leaders for a memorable evening to celebrate and support the landmark project.

The Armenian American Museum will be the first world class cultural and educational center of its kind in America. The Museum program will feature a Permanent Armenian Exhibition, Traveling Multicultural Exhibitions, Performing Arts Theater, Learning Center, Museum Archives, Café, and Gift Shop.

Additional Gala honorees and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

To reserve tickets and learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Inaugural Gala, visit www.ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Gala. The deadline for reserving tickets is October 31, 2018.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenian, Russian PMs Discuss the Perspectives of Economic Cooperation

February 24, 2014

Garo Paylan to Appeal to European Court of Human Rights

March 2, 2017

Documentary About Dersim Armenians to Premiere in Istanbul on February 9

February 8, 2017

Turkish PM Apologizes for 1930s Mass Killing of Kurds

November 23, 2011

Reopening of Gulbenkian Maternity Hospital in Aleppo

December 31, 2015

White House: Displaying the Orphan Rug Would be an Inappropriate Use of U.S. Government Property

November 13, 2013

Commemorative Evening for the Armenian Genocide at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

May 3, 2018

French Senate Rejects Armenian Genocide Bill

May 4, 2011

Armenian Police General Arrested

March 24, 2011

Armenian Catholic Patriarch of Cilicia Nerses Bedros XIX Tarmouni Dies at 75

June 25, 2015

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.