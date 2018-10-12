4,000 Armenian Towns and Villages: Armenians in Ottoman Turkey, 1914 to be Released in London, LA and Fresno

Sarkis Y. Karayan, Armenians in Ottoman Turkey, 1914: A Geographic and Demographic Gazetteer (Gomidas Institute, 2018), 674 pp, maps, photos. ISBN 978-1-909382-42-8, pb., UK£55.00/US$70.00.

Turkish authorities have expended great efforts to expunge the memory of Armenians in modern Turkey, promoting the destruction of much of Turkey’s Armenian cultural patrimony and renaming hundreds of Armenian villages. A new book by the late Sarkis Karayan, “Armenians in Ottoman Turkey, 1914: A Geographic and Demographic Gazetteer” (Gomidas Institute, 2018) documents the full extent of the Armenian presence in these lands, before and after the Genocide. Karayan identifies locations by their old and new names with over 4,000 entries. His work is replete with maps, geographical coordinates, population figures and other vital references. Karayan puts Armenians back onto the map of Turkey.

Ara Sarafian is an archival historian specialising on late Ottoman and modern Armenian history. He heads the Gomidas Institute (London) and has been active in Turkey for over 30 years.