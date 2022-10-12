Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW)has released a new report on satellite monitoring of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the past year, CHW has documented one destroyed church, one damaged historic bridge, and seven threatened churches and cemeteries.

In particular, CHW has documented the destruction of an 18-19th century Armenian church (St. Sargis) in Mokhrenes village in Artsakh’s Hadrut region. The village was also largely destroyed.

CHW is also concerned about earthmoving in close proximity to heritage sites. On July they voiced concern about a threat to St. Yeghisha Church of Mataghis. Today they sound an alarm about Zorakhach’ church in Arakhish, now at risk due to roadwork.

The church is thought to date to the 17th or 18th c. judging by its architecture and gravestones reused in its walls.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Karabakh President Delivers Speech at UK Parliament

LONDON — Nagorno-Karabakh Republic president Bako Sahakian visited the parliament of Great…

Bernie Sanders Vows to Acknowledge Armenian Genocide

In a round-table discussion with leading ethnic media  outlets in Los Angeles,…

Azerbaijan Preparing Ground for New Attacks in Nagorno Karabakh – Armenian Security Council

YEREVAN — The Armenian government’s Security Council has called on the international…

Cultural Impact Foundation Inaugural Gala in Support of Film Projects by Bared Maronian

LOS ANGELES — The Board of Directors of Cultural Impact Foundation, Inc.…