The Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW)has released a new report on satellite monitoring of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the past year, CHW has documented one destroyed church, one damaged historic bridge, and seven threatened churches and cemeteries.

In particular, CHW has documented the destruction of an 18-19th century Armenian church (St. Sargis) in Mokhrenes village in Artsakh’s Hadrut region. The village was also largely destroyed.

CHW is also concerned about earthmoving in close proximity to heritage sites. On July they voiced concern about a threat to St. Yeghisha Church of Mataghis. Today they sound an alarm about Zorakhach’ church in Arakhish, now at risk due to roadwork.

The church is thought to date to the 17th or 18th c. judging by its architecture and gravestones reused in its walls.