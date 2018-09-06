UEFA Nations League: Armenia Beat Lichtenstein 2-1

YEREVAN — Armenia beat Lichtenstein 2-1 in the first match of the UEFA Nations League in an eventful game in Yerevan. The first half ended 1-1.

Marcos Pizzelli curled in from distance to give the hosts a 31st-minute lead but Sandro Wolfinder dispatched Nicolas Hasler’s cross to equalize two minutes later. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s second-half penalty was saved by Benjamin Büchel but the visitors then had Michele Polverino sent off and home substitute Tigran Barseghyan subsequently fired in a 76th-minute winner.

Armenia will next face Macedonia on September 9.