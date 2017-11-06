Top Posts
Iran and Armenia to Establish Joint Cooperation Office

November 6, 2017

TEHRAN (MNA) – Managing Director of Aras Free Trade and Industrial Zone Mohsen Khadem Arab Baghi has announced the foundation of Iran-Armenia Joint Cooperation Office in Aras and Meghri as part of developing bilateral relations.
Mohsen Khadem Arab Baghi made the announcement in a Sunday meeting with the governor of Armenia’s Syunik province.

Pointing to the decisions adopted in previous meetings with Armenian officials, he said “given Iran’s policies in the direction of expanding cooperation with neighboring countries, we intend to increase bilateral ties.”

He specified that Iran’s successful experience in establishing and developing free zones could lay the groundwork for further cooperation with Armenia to create a free zone in the border between the two countries.

Arab Baghi said establishing Armenia’s Meghri Free Zone is a positive step and added “we are certain that given the supports and cooperation of the two sides, developing Meghri Free Zone could flourish the free zones of both countries.”

He noted that Armenia’s membership in the European Union could increase exports from Aras and Meghri Free Zones and without doubt, bilateral cooperation in areas of industry and business could lead to progress and development of Iran and Armenia.

Referring to globally registered historical sites in Aras, the Iranian official stressed that historical sites related to the churches in the region attract foreign tourists, and that they could enjoy productive cooperation in the form of exchanging tourists.

Arab Baghi stated “there is also the potential to boost cooperation in the area of higher education; international universities in Aras free zone have provided the opportunity for such a cooperation.”

He proposed that Aras-Meghri joint cooperation office should be established in Aras and the two sides better follow up on bilateral cooperation with more urgency.

He also demanded an increase of Iranian commodities in Armenia’s market and said that the chambers of commerce of both countries are ready to expand cooperation in this area and that Aras Free Zone is prepared for any kind of cooperation.

