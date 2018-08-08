Large Number of Weapons and Ammunition Discovered During a Search at Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s Factory

YEREVAN — As a result of operative-intelligence activities carried out by the RA National Security Service in the framework of the criminal case on the events of March 1 to 2, 2008 the RA Special Investigation Service received information that large amount of weapons and ammunitions are kept at a defunct mechanical factory de-facto owned by Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan. The weapons and ammunition were stored illegally at the factory in Ararat region of Armenia.

During the search conducted on August 6 and 7, the officers of the National Security Service of Armenia and SIS investigators confiscated 3 hand machine guns, 7 units of “AN-74” machine guns, 2 SVD Sniper rifles, 3 different types of rifles and large numbers of different caliber ammunitions.

Henrik Abrahamyan, brother of former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan and Ambik Gevorgyan were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The NSS Armenia and the Special Investigation Service of Armenia are taking collaborative operative-investigation actions to check the sources of weapons and their links with the incidents of March 1-2, 2008.