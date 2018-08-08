Top Posts
Home Armenia Large Number of Weapons and Ammunition Discovered During a Search at Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s Factory
ArmeniaCrimeFeaturedNews

Large Number of Weapons and Ammunition Discovered During a Search at Former PM Hovik Abrahamyan’s Factory

August 8, 2018

YEREVAN —  As a result of operative-intelligence activities carried out by the RA National Security Service in the framework of the criminal case on the events of March 1 to 2, 2008 the RA Special Investigation Service received information that large amount of weapons and ammunitions are kept at a defunct mechanical factory de-facto owned by Armenia’s former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, registered in the name of Ambik Gevorgyan. The weapons and ammunition were stored illegally at  the factory in Ararat region of Armenia.

During the search conducted on August 6 and 7, the officers of the National Security Service of Armenia and SIS investigators  confiscated 3 hand machine guns, 7 units of “AN-74” machine guns, 2 SVD Sniper rifles, 3 different types of rifles  and large numbers of different caliber ammunitions.

Henrik Abrahamyan, brother of former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan and Ambik Gevorgyan were arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The NSS Armenia and the Special Investigation Service of Armenia are taking collaborative operative-investigation actions to check the sources of weapons and their links with the incidents of March 1-2, 2008.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

ACA Thanks Assemblymember Gipson

April 20, 2015

Petition Campaign Against the Decision of the European Court of Human Rights

January 7, 2014

Arthur Abraham Beats Robin Krasniqi in Unanimous Decision

April 23, 2017

Armenian Special Forces Disarm Azeri Military Truck, Shoot Down another Drone

April 7, 2016

Armenia Launches Probe into Police Violence Against Protesters and Journalists

July 3, 2015

Taner Akcam: Modern Turkey’s National Struggles Rooted in Genocide Denial

November 21, 2014

Huge Gravesite Found in Karmir Blur Excavations

November 21, 2013

Armenian Genocide Centennial Committee – Western USA Names Aroutin Hartounian Executive Director

October 18, 2013

Vladimir Putin: Solely Political Resolution to Karabakh Conflict

April 14, 2016

Armenian Boxers Pelted With Stones in Baku

October 3, 2011

Leave a Reply