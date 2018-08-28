Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Will Veto Possible Azerbaijani Bid to Join CSTO and EEU
ArmeniaAzerbaijanFashionNews

Armenia Will Veto Possible Azerbaijani Bid to Join CSTO and EEU

August 28, 2018

YEREVAN — Armenia made clear on Tuesday that it would veto Azerbaijan’s possible bid to join the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

A pro-government Azerbaijani parliamentarian, Ali Huseynli, said earlier this month that Baku should “seriously consider” applying for membership in the CSTO, saying that would increase chances of a Nagorno-Karabakh settlement favorable to his country. He also said that the CSTO gives its member states major military and economic benefits.

Speaking at a news briefing Anna Naghdalian, acting press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, said there are discussions in Azerbaijan about the country’s possible accession to both organizations. In her words, such debates are being hosted by various analytical platforms and there is no official information.

Ms. Naghdalian stated that decisions in these two organizations are taken on the basis of consensus. ‘We have already expressed our position on this issue. If such an issue is considered, Armenia will use its veto power.’ she said. Armenia is a member of both organizations.

Membership in the CSTO and a broader military alliance with Russia has long been a key element of Armenia’s national security strategy. It entitles the country to acquiring Russian weapons at discounted prices or even for free.

Yerevan has thus been able to at least partly offset Azerbaijan’s massive military buildup that began over a decade ago. But Moscow has been Baku’s leading arms supplier in the last several years. The Azerbaijani government has also purchased significant amounts of weapons from another CSTO member state, Belarus.

The current and former Armenian governments have criticized both Russia and Belarus for their arms dealings with Baku.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Iran and Armenia to Establish Joint Cooperation Office

November 6, 2017

Armenian Soldier Killed In Another Karabakh Skirmish

January 21, 2011

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: İsmail Beşikçi

June 19, 2015

Richard Mills to Continue as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

January 24, 2017

“Considering Genocide Testimony: Three Case Studies from the Armenian, Pontic, and Assyrian Genocides”

November 25, 2014

EU to Provide €3 Million in Financial Assistance to Syrian Refugees in Armenia

June 20, 2017

Stepanakert: No Return to Former Borders

May 8, 2014

103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide to Be Commemorated in Solvang

March 26, 2018

Former Istanbul Police Chief Summoned to Testify in Dink Murder Trial

November 12, 2014

Azeri Saboteurs Sentenced In Karabakh

December 29, 2014

Leave a Reply