SDHP Armenia Representatives Meet with Minister of Diaspora

YEREVAN — On June 28, Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan received the delegation of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP), including Vice-Chairman of SDHP Armenia Regional Committee Vazgen Mesrobian, representative of the political council Armen Mkrtichian, foreign relations officer Gegham Harutyunian, representative of the youth wing Arsen Kupelian and Central Committee member Manook Shekherdemian.

On behalf of the political party, Vazgen Mesrobian congratulated the young Minister of Diaspora on assuming office and added the following: “As a pan-Armenian organization, we express our willingness to support the State and the Ministry.”

Greeting the guests, Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan attached importance to the pro-national activities of the SDHP and voiced hope that the cooperation would grow stronger. Touching upon the congratulatory remarks, Hayrapetyan stated that the greatest achievement of the Velvet Revolution is the transfer of power to the people. “The victory was not and will not be the victory of a political figure or organization. This victory is the victory of every Armenian in Armenia and every Armenian living abroad. We must maintain this achievement. In this difficult stage, all Armenians need to provide support and have faith, patience and take action. This revolution is also a revolution of values. We Armenians have rediscovered our pride and have gained confidence in our strengths. The Ministry is developing a new strategy on making the Diaspora united and consolidated and the vision for repatriation, which is a clear signal to not only our compatriots, but also the whole world. We are ready to work with all organizations and individuals of the Diaspora,” the Minister added.