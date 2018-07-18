AMAA Sets $20,000,000 Goal Toward Centennial Campaign

By Phyllis Hamo

LOS ANGELES — While celebrating 100 years of faith, love, and service, the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) will pay tribute to three long-time West Coast supporters who will be honored on Saturday, October 20, 2018. The Stephen Philibosian and the Conte Foundation, the Sheen Family Trust, and the Gerald and Patricia Turpanjian, TF Educational Foundation, will receive tributes at the event.

The AMAA has set a goal of $20 million toward its 2018 Centennial Campaign in support of churches, schools and camps in Armenia, the Middle East and worldwide, while still maintaining its Endowment Fund designed to help those in need. The West Coast Centennial Banquet will take place on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Downtown LA Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA. The Co-Chairs of the West Coast Centennial Banquet are Lori Muncherian, Arsine Phillips, Esq., Helga Sarkis and Tina Segel.

During the past year, Centennial celebrations have been held worldwide in Teaneck, New Jersey/USA, Sydney/Australia, Toronto, Ontario/Canada, Montreal, Quebec/Canada, Beirut/Lebanon, Paris/France and the last one to take place in Yerevan, Armenia. Proceeds from the fund raisers are being used for the Annual Operating Fund, Capital Projects, and Endowment Funds.

Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director/CEO of the AMAA, officially based at the national headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey (PH 201.265.2607, e-mail: info@amaa.org), has attended all of the Centennial celebrations and has consistently kept contact with the worldwide branches. The West Coast office is located at 1101 N. Pacific Ave., Glendale, CA 91202. The West Coast Executive Director is Levon Filian.

The national organization was founded in 1918 in Worcester, MA. Its aim is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people around the globe. Schools, churches, relief, and social service groups in 24 countries are faithfully served by the AMAA.