AGBU Hye Geen and the Young Circle Present a Timely Public Debate about Sexual Harassment

July 20, 2018

PASADENA — AGBU Hye Geen and the Young Circle are at the forefront of a social movement to combat sexual harassment by organizing a public awareness debate. Recently collected data confirm that tolerance for sexual harassment and similar misdeeds are no longer tolerated and collective action is needed to punish such behavior.

The event will take place on August 18, 2018 at Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Center, 2495 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, California 91104. Registration will start at 10:00 a.m., the public debate is due at 11 a.m. and a complimentary lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. The adult admittance fee is $30, students with I.D. pay $10.

Participants of the day’s event are Alene Tchekmedyan M.S., staff writer of Los Angeles Times who covers breaking news in California.

Then Rouman Ebrahim J.D., a veteran Deputy District Attorney, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Cyber Crime Division will speak about the legal aspects in the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases.

Finally, Shaheh Shabanian M.S.W. a prevention specialist at Strength United Men C.A.R.E. (Creating Attitudes for a rape free environment) will speak about educational workshops on topics related to sexual assault prevention on campus.

In view of the principle of gender equality enshrined in legal codes as well as the premise that women’s rights are human rights, AGBU Hye Geen and the Young Circle hope that its scheduled event will arouse public awareness and promote community well-being.

 

