Top Posts
Home Artsakh Azerbaijan Displays Turkish Cruise Missile in Baku Military Parade
ArtsakhFeaturedNewsWorld

Azerbaijan Displays Turkish Cruise Missile in Baku Military Parade

June 27, 2018

BAKU — Azerbaijan has displayed a Turkish-made cruise missile in a military parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azeri Armed Forces, Hurriet Daily News reports.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency on June 26 described the event as “a first in history” for the inclusion of SOM-B1, Turkey’s first indigenous long-range, autonomous, high-precision air-to-surface cruise missile designed and produced by Roketsan.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev saluted the armed forces during the parade in Baku before focusing in his speech on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Karabakh is Azeri land. Azerbaijan will never accept the occupation. Our army has been equipped with the most modern arms and technologies. Only a fraction of our arms are on display here. Armenia can never compete with us,” Aliyev said in the ceremony.

“We are for the peaceful resolution of the [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict but [Armenia] has to understand that there is no military or strategic object that the Azerbaijani Army is unable to destroy,” Aliyev said.

“The war is not over. Only its first phase has ended,” he said.

Aliyev stressed that Baku will continue to buy weapons abroad to strengthen its armed forces, saying that “the factor of military potential currently dominates in the world affairs.”

“International law does not work, because if it did, we [would have] liberated our occupied territories long ago,” he said. “The war is not over. Only its first phase has ended.”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Valery Permyakov Trial Begins in Gyumri

December 18, 2015

International Experts Find Adequate Safety at Armenian Nuclear Plant

June 2, 2011

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Ipek Çalislar

March 6, 2015

Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church Raises Funds for Families of Martyred Soldiers Defending Borders of Artsakh and Armenia

February 16, 2017

Holy Martyrs\’ Monument to be Dedicated at the Western Diocese of Armenian Church on January 13th

January 8, 2015

Armenia Pavilion Wins Golden Lion of Biennale di Venezia

May 9, 2015

SARF Presents Plans for HyeAID2 Concert

May 1, 2013

“Embrace the Future” Haigazian University Alumni Association Dinner and Dance

October 30, 2017

Armenian, Russian PMs Discuss the Perspectives of Economic Cooperation

February 24, 2014

Sarkisian Rules Out Another Presidential Term

April 10, 2014

Leave a Reply