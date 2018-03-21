President-Elect Armen Sarkissian Meets IT Specialists in Silicon Valley

SILICON VALLEY — Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian met with nearly 200 representatives of IT companies of the Silicon Valley in California, among whom majority were Armenian specialists, Sarkissian’s Office reported.

During a 3-hour meeting the participants exchanged views on the current trends of high technologies, as well as use of innovative solutions in different sectors of the economy.

Armen Sarkissian presented Armenian achievements in information technologies industry, noting that competitiveness is becoming increasingly important.

According to him, Armenia has a huge potential that may contribute to the country’s economic development, strengthening international cooperation and will promote investments.

Many of the participants addressed a lot of questions to the President-elect on Armenia’s future development and current challenges. A wide range of issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, development of fundamental science, transparency in governance field, repatriation of young specialists, gender equality, relations with neighbor states were discussed.

Armen Sarkissian also had a private meeting with President of Synopsis, Inc. Chi-Foon Chan during which issues relating to the company’s activity in Armenia and prospects were discussed.