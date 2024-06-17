YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Ambassadors of EU and member states accredited to Armenia.

Issues on Armenia-EU agenda were discussed, given that negotiations on the new agenda of the Partnership was launched last week.

“It is important to continue our joint intensive efforts with the EU as we embark on negotiations on a new Partnership Agenda,” Mirzoyan wrote on X. “This time we had a useful exchange with EU & member states ambassadors, accredited in Armenia,” he said.

“We do hope that with joint intensive efforts, we will succeed in implementing new steps aimed at deepening the bilateral partnership, building on the success achieved and in line with the aspirations of Armenian citizens to be closer to the EU,” Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized.

Reference was made to the priorities of the partnership, the work carried out under the Belgian presidency of the EU Council towards their successful implementation, as well as the expectations from the Hungarian presidency expected in the second half of the year.

Minister Mirzoyan answered the questions of the Ambassadors, including on regional topics, the peace agenda, and the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan revealed earlier that a new cooperation agreement is expected to be signed by Armenia and the EU in July. He also said that the country would be ready to become a candidate for EU membership should the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, active since 1 March 2021, be fully implemented.