ACA Endorses Luz Rivas for California’s 39th State Assembly District

March 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Council of America-PAC is pleased to announce the endorsement of Luz Rivas for California’s 39th State Assembly district.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT and a Master’s degree in Education from Harvard, Luz Rivas returned to the district and in 2011 founded DIY (Do-It- Yourself) Girls, a nonprofit based in the Valley that encourages girls to become interested in science and technology. Since 2012, the program has served over 2000 girls from grades 4-12, helping them develop skills as engineers and designers.

Most recently, Rivas served as a City of Los Angeles Public Works Commissioner where she continued her gender equity work. In that capacity she worked on events to help women-owned businesses compete for city contracts. She also led a recruitment initiative for women engineers in Public Works by reaching out to groups like the Society of Women Engineers to increase the number of women applicants.

The Armenian Council of America-PAC believes Luz Rivas’ educational background, experience in the public and private sector, along with the non-profit sector establishes her to be best suited to represent the California’s 39th State Assembly district.

California’s 39th State Assembly district, with a growing Armenian American community, encompasses the northeastern San Fernando Valley, running up against the San Gabriel Mountains, covering the following neighborhoods: Arleta, Lake View Terrace, Mission Hills, North Hollywood, Pacoima, Sun Valley, Sunland-Tujunga, Sylmar, and San Fernando.

