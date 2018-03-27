A Talk by Dr. Claude Mutafian “From Ararat to the Carpathians”

MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian Museum (AEM), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), are pleased to announce an upcoming talk by Dr. Claude Mutafian “From Ararat to the Carpathians” on Saturday March 7th, 5PM at Ararat-Eskijian Museum/ Sheen Chapel 15105 Mission Hills Rd., Mission Hills Calif., 91345.

Among the numerous Armenian Diasporas around the world, the one in Carpathian Europe covers present Rumania, Western Ukraine, and Eastern Poland. It is particularly little known, perhaps because most of the Armenian population living there has been mostly assimilated. Since the end of WW II, one notices an important revival, so that it is time to launch a general study of that subject. We shall try, as much as possible, to answer the following questions: when and why did Armenian communities settle in that area, what were their routes, what have been their relations with the other ethnic groups, what did they bring to the various local cultures?\

Claude Mutafian was born in 1942 in the suburbs of Paris to survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. He has published many books about various topics concerning Armenia, among which the Atlas Historique de l’Arménie (2001) which covers thirty centuries. He also organized many exhibitions, including “The Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia” (Paris, Sorbonne, 1993), “Roma-Armenia” (Vatican, Great Sistine Hall, 1999), and “Armenia, the Magic of Writing” (Marseilles, 2007). His field of interest is essentially the Medieval period, in particular Armenians’ relations with Crusaders and Mongols, and his PhD thesis was on “Armenian Diplomacy in the Levant During the Crusades” (Paris-Sorbonne, 2002). In 2012 he published a two volume study L’Arménie du Levant, dealing with the Armenian world from the 11th to the 14th century. For this work he received in 2013 the highest university diploma, Habilitation à diriger des recherches. The title of his most recent book is “The Saga of the Armenians from the Ararat to the Carpathians.”

